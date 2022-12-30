ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Farmers Encouraged to Apply for Pre-Season Contract Agreements with the Wisconsin LFPA Program

The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance (WI LFPA) Program is offering $1.5 million in preseason contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers who are interested in selling products to the program. The program encourages small to medium-sized, socially disadvantaged, and historically underserved producers to apply for these agreements through January 20, 2023.
'It landed in the checking account': Wisconsin farm economist, lender say 2022 was a good year for ag

Even after a year of record high inflation, economic forecasts show 2022 was a good year to be farming. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated that national net farm income will reach $160.5 billion for the year. That’s 13.8 percent higher than in 2021 and roughly 50 percent higher than the 20-year average, according to ag economist Paul Mitchell.
Wisconsinites can sell more than baked goods from home, judge rules

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Madison judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can now sell a wide range of homemade goods without a commercial license or certified kitchen. The recent ruling marks the second victory for three Wisconsin women farmers who have been fighting for years to be able to sell non-hazardous food items from home.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Southern Wisconsin

Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones, and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
11 Best Wisconsin Restaurants With Cozy Fireplaces

People are naturally drawn to logs on a fire, whether for warmth or romance. Something mesmerizing about fluttering flames and crackling logs grabs our attention and slows us down a little. We enjoy finding a slight whiff of smoke in the hope of reliving memories of roasting golden brown marshmallows, their gooey centers clinging to the stick as they slid off. So naturally, restaurant tables closest to fireplaces are the most requested because fires conjure up and create memories.
Pelican River Forest in limbo after lawmaker anonymously objects to funding

In November of 2021, Clint Miller walked along a leaf-covered logging road through the Pelican River Forest. He’s the Central Midwest Regional Director for the Conservation Fund, a national organization dedicated to buying land with the goal of conserving it for forest management and recreation. At that time, the group had recently closed the deal to purchase the property.
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
COVID, the Flu, RSV, Respiratory Illnesses Abound

HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Yes, we are all ready to meet family, travel to places and return to a degree of normalcy after two years of the Pandemic and a year of adjusting to this new normal. But, like 2020, when COVID-19 crept into our rear view of life as we’d known it, 2022 year’s end has given us a triple whammy. We CANNOT IGNORE IT. It’s time to MASK UP AGAIN.
1-3-23 wisconsin lottery tax credit

Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. Wisconsin Department of Revenue secretary Peter Barca says this year’s credit is “due to another very healthy year in the Wisconsin Lottery.” Overall, the Lottery Credit has over $319.8 million available for distribution to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2022. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $5.1 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
New week, new year, same snowy trend

Today: Through the rest of our Monday we are looking at mainly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures are a tad cooler than Yesterday but still above average climbing their way into the mid and upper 20s for the Northland. Winds are out of the west northwest between 3-6 MPH. Tonight mainly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the teens and lower 20s for much of the Northland.
