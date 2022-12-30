Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House
Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Missouri man who drove to Wisconsin during 2020 Kenosha protests sentenced on gun charges
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man who has stated to be against Antifa and Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to federal prison on gun-related charges stemming from the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On December 29, Michael Karmo, a 42-year-old from Hartsville, Missouri, was sentenced to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
William Allen Guenther
RACINE – William Allen Guenther, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, following a heart attack. Born in Racine April 12, 1947, he was the youngest of four brothers and resided in Racine for most of his life. William, who was known as Bill to friends,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Let Milwaukee Rise – American Rivers
Part of our ethos is building a multiracial, multicultural environmental movement on behalf of the water. And we’re looking to do that regionally. We’re looking to do that within our own organization and within our city. Brenda Coley, co-executive director, Milwaukee Water Commons. Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries
RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Documentary filmed, produced by Kenosha area crew screened at SMODCastle Film Festival in New Jersey
Many people begin personal projects, but few people see them to the end. That was not the case for a local film crew. Of the 1,000 films submitted to be screened at the SMODCastle Film Festival, run by renowned director Kevin Smith, a team of Kenosha area creatives had its creation — “Behind the Bucket” — selected for the event. The film was screened Dec. 4.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James E. Leuck
KENOSHA – James E. Leuck, 84 years old lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home. He was born March 29, 1938, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Edmund and Marian (Lichter) Leuck. James attended local schools and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army before he was honorably discharged in 1958. On October 4, 1958, James married Evelyn Kenney at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and the another man
Monday marked a summer return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine.”It’s just like being around family,” said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day.”Rerun, he loved his bar, and it’s just so crazy that he died in his bar,” said Nicole Seay, a regular at Rerun’s.Seay said she was inside when the gunmen opened fire.Police said it all unfolded less than two hours into the new year.Surveillance video from a gas station across the street captured what Police call a chaotic scene.”I was in the back, you know, having a good time, then all of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I got down,” Seay said.The gunman killed Stewart and another man.His family identified him as Billy Petty.Racine police investigators returned to the scene Monday afternoon, continuing their investigation.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.”The only thing we can do is keep them in our mind, in our hearts and live on. I hope I can do something for my grandad to live on,” Everton said. Any witnesses, or other people w ith information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Betty Ann Turner (Weiher)
May 6, 1941 – Dec 26, 2022. RACINE – Betty Ann Turner, 81, passed away at her residence on December 26, 2022. Betty was born in Kenosha, WI, on May 6, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher. For her career, she was employed with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Kenosha, WI for many years and later retired with Wrangler Jeans in Hackleburg, AL in early 2000’s.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee homicide; victim’s father searches for answers
MILWAUKEE – Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee’s north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son’s death. Police said 33-year-old Redmond Jr. was shot and killed near 46th and Locust. “He was my only son. The...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Majority of tents removed from MacArthur Square
Roughly 95% of tents in MacArthur Square near Milwaukee’s courthouse have been removed as of Friday, and the vast majority of people who were occupying the tents are now indoors. Street Angels is a local nonprofit that provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Wave beat Utica City at home
MILWAUKEE – Returning just in time for New Year’s Eve, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the black turf of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena once again to face off against Utica City for the first time this season. “[This was the] last game of 2022, and we’re excited heading...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow’s low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watch Detroit vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8 The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven’t won a contest against the Detroit Titans since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee School of Engineering Hires Coach, Lays Plans for New NCAA Swim Team
The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) has hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history. The hiring comes about a year after the school announced that it would add five new women’s sports to its offerings, including women’s swimming, lacrosse, ice hockey, golf, bowling. In addition, the school will offer expanded women’s track & field offerings.
Comments / 0