Monday marked a summer return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine.”It’s just like being around family,” said Montavius ​​Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day.”Rerun, he loved his bar, and it’s just so crazy that he died in his bar,” said Nicole Seay, a regular at Rerun’s.Seay said she was inside when the gunmen opened fire.Police said it all unfolded less than two hours into the new year.Surveillance video from a gas station across the street captured what Police call a chaotic scene.”I was in the back, you know, having a good time, then all of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I got down,” Seay said.The gunman killed Stewart and another man.His family identified him as Billy Petty.Racine police investigators returned to the scene Monday afternoon, continuing their investigation.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.”The only thing we can do is keep them in our mind, in our hearts and live on. I hope I can do something for my grandad to live on,” Everton said. Any witnesses, or other people w ith information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

RACINE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO