ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House

Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

William Allen Guenther

RACINE – William Allen Guenther, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, following a heart attack. Born in Racine April 12, 1947, he was the youngest of four brothers and resided in Racine for most of his life. William, who was known as Bill to friends,...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Let Milwaukee Rise – American Rivers

Part of our ethos is building a multiracial, multicultural environmental movement on behalf of the water. And we’re looking to do that regionally. We’re looking to do that within our own organization and within our city. Brenda Coley, co-executive director, Milwaukee Water Commons. Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine house fire ‘1st emergency of 2023,’ no injuries

RACINE, Wis. – There were no injuries when a home in Racine caught fire early Sunday, Jan. 1 near Hamilton and Carlisle. A Racine fire captain said it was their first emergency of 2023. The fire broke out just after midnight, called in by passersby. They reported the front...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Documentary filmed, produced by Kenosha area crew screened at SMODCastle Film Festival in New Jersey

Many people begin personal projects, but few people see them to the end. That was not the case for a local film crew. Of the 1,000 films submitted to be screened at the SMODCastle Film Festival, run by renowned director Kevin Smith, a team of Kenosha area creatives had its creation — “Behind the Bucket” — selected for the event. The film was screened Dec. 4.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

James E. Leuck

KENOSHA – James E. Leuck, 84 years old lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home. He was born March 29, 1938, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Edmund and Marian (Lichter) Leuck. James attended local schools and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army before he was honorably discharged in 1958. On October 4, 1958, James married Evelyn Kenney at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and the another man

Monday marked a summer return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine.”It’s just like being around family,” said Montavius ​​Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day.”Rerun, he loved his bar, and it’s just so crazy that he died in his bar,” said Nicole Seay, a regular at Rerun’s.Seay said she was inside when the gunmen opened fire.Police said it all unfolded less than two hours into the new year.Surveillance video from a gas station across the street captured what Police call a chaotic scene.”I was in the back, you know, having a good time, then all of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I got down,” Seay said.The gunman killed Stewart and another man.His family identified him as Billy Petty.Racine police investigators returned to the scene Monday afternoon, continuing their investigation.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.”The only thing we can do is keep them in our mind, in our hearts and live on. I hope I can do something for my grandad to live on,” Everton said. Any witnesses, or other people w ith information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Betty Ann Turner (Weiher)

May 6, 1941 – Dec 26, 2022. RACINE – Betty Ann Turner, 81, passed away at her residence on December 26, 2022. Betty was born in Kenosha, WI, on May 6, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher. For her career, she was employed with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Kenosha, WI for many years and later retired with Wrangler Jeans in Hackleburg, AL in early 2000’s.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee homicide; victim’s father searches for answers

MILWAUKEE – Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee’s north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son’s death. Police said 33-year-old Redmond Jr. was shot and killed near 46th and Locust. “He was my only son. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Majority of tents removed from MacArthur Square

Roughly 95% of tents in MacArthur Square near Milwaukee’s courthouse have been removed as of Friday, and the vast majority of people who were occupying the tents are now indoors. Street Angels is a local nonprofit that provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Wave beat Utica City at home

MILWAUKEE – Returning just in time for New Year’s Eve, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the black turf of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena once again to face off against Utica City for the first time this season. “[This was the] last game of 2022, and we’re excited heading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow’s low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Watch Detroit vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8 The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven’t won a contest against the Detroit Titans since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
DETROIT, MI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee School of Engineering Hires Coach, Lays Plans for New NCAA Swim Team

The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) has hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history. The hiring comes about a year after the school announced that it would add five new women’s sports to its offerings, including women’s swimming, lacrosse, ice hockey, golf, bowling. In addition, the school will offer expanded women’s track & field offerings.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy