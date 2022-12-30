Read full article on original website
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
Flooding reported across the Memphis metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore, and Desoto, Tate and Shelby County are all experiencing strong winds and thunderstorms. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff...
localmemphis.com
'Herbal Alchemy' | First DeSoto medical marijuana dispensary set to open
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A dispensary right here in the Mid-South is preparing to open it's doors. "Herbal Alchemy" is the first shop of its kind in DeSoto, Mississippi, but that's not all that sets it apart. The dispensary is an all female-owned business. The owners are hoping to...
Tornado Watch remains in effect across the Memphis area
UPDATE: Tornado Warning issued for Desoto and Marshall County until 6:45 a.m. According to MDOT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hernando, moving east at 25 mph. A confirmed tornado was located in Piperton near Collierville, which was also moving east at 25 mph UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
After woman attacked at busy Germantown shopping center, self-defense instructors reinforce ways to stay safe
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Mid-South self-defense instructors are even more motivated to help those learning in their classes. It comes after what Germantown police described as an attempted kidnapping of a woman Friday night as she got into her car at The Shops of Saddle Creek. The woman got...
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
New Year revelers flock to North Mississippi for wider selection of fireworks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2022 is almost over and people are starting to think of their New Year’s resolutions, but many are also thinking about blowing things up. Because of legal restrictions, many fireworks not available for sale in Memphis can be found across the Mississippi border in DeSoto County.
Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash
UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
aarp.org
Housing, Fraud Top AARP Tennessee Legislative Agenda
Memphis residents Harold and Barbara Beaver made an upsetting discovery last year: Scammers had defrauded their 85-year-old brother-in-law out of $90,000. The brother-in-law was an accomplished communications professional. But he started having memory problems and became more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals targeted him by phone, claiming to be...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Minor damage reported after possible tornado in DeSoto County
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — Minor damage was reported after a possible tornado touched down in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Weather radar detected debris in the storm around 6:05am Tuesday morning. This commonly happens when a tornado touches down and picks up objects like branches, shingles, or other debris. A Tornado...
A New Year’s tradition started by Memphis chef returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for a new year, one group will make sure some of the city’s homeless population will start 2023 with a hot meal and warm clothing. Breakfast, winter coats, haircuts, and comfort. For another New Year’s Day, that’s what Kelly English, Chef...
actionnews5.com
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
WREG
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at nursing home on Kirby Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening. Staff with the assisted living home told Action...
