Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore, and Desoto, Tate and Shelby County are all experiencing strong winds and thunderstorms. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado Watch remains in effect across the Memphis area

UPDATE: Tornado Warning issued for Desoto and Marshall County until 6:45 a.m. According to MDOT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hernando, moving east at 25 mph. A confirmed tornado was located in Piperton near Collierville, which was also moving east at 25 mph UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Lanes of HWY 385 closed after crash

UPDATE: This traffic alert has been canceled. All lanes are now back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes of Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit are currently closed due to an accident. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. MPD says the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time. Check back for updates.
MEMPHIS, TN
aarp.org

Housing, Fraud Top AARP Tennessee Legislative Agenda

Memphis residents Harold and Barbara Beaver made an upsetting discovery last year: Scammers had defrauded their 85-year-old brother-in-law out of $90,000. The brother-in-law was an accomplished communications professional. But he started having memory problems and became more isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Criminals targeted him by phone, claiming to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Donation drive for displaced seniors collects dozens of items after fatal fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A donation drive for displaced residents of Feels like Home senior living facility successfully collected enough shirts, shoes and pants on Saturday morning to replace items lost during the fatal fire that destroyed the facility on Thursday evening. Staff with the assisted living home told Action...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

