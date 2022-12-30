Read full article on original website
KSLA
Scattered storms bring a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes through the evening and into the overnight hours. After tonight, the remainder of the week will bring gradually cooler, but also calm conditions.
WSMV
Strong to severe storms move into Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible. The WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android sends important alerts straight to your phone about conditions heading your way...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
AOL Corp
Severe weather update: Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail could hit North Texas by 1 p.m.
Dallas-Fort Worth woke up to a muggy morning even as cold air from winter storms moving across the central Plains and Upper MidWest is being pushed south by the jetstream. Thunderstorms will hit North Texas by 1 p.m. Monday, according to an AccuWeather report. “A dip in the jet stream...
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week
Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
WJCL
Rain chances increase...when showers and thunderstorms are expected over the holiday weekend
The holiday weekend will be a split decision weatherwise across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The final day of 2022 will bring increased rain chances to the area as low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Saturday will start with areas of locally dense fog. The fog should lift by mid-morning....
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Forecasters say the strongest severe weather threat in Louisiana will shift from the I-20 corridor to the I-10 corridor during the day today.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Shelby, Harrison, Crawford, and Carroll Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.
KBTX.com
Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One last round of thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley in 2022. While the overall severe weather threat is low Thursday, it is not completely zero. The Upper Texas Coast to the Brazos Valley to as far north as Little Rock, Arkansas is being monitored for isolated strong/severe storms and localized flooding on this third to last day of the year. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern heading into this evening and night, however a storm or two could create a few other reasons to monitor the radar at times.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
q973radio.com
