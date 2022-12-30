ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KSLA

Scattered storms bring a risk of severe weather to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex through 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Scattered storms will bring a risk of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes through the evening and into the overnight hours. After tonight, the remainder of the week will bring gradually cooler, but also calm conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSMV

Strong to severe storms move into Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible. The WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android sends important alerts straight to your phone about conditions heading your way...
TENNESSEE STATE
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
K945

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
NEBRASKA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week

Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Winter Storm To Affect Areas South

A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
KBTX.com

Storms expected Thursday. Heavy rain could cause minor flooding by evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One last round of thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley in 2022. While the overall severe weather threat is low Thursday, it is not completely zero. The Upper Texas Coast to the Brazos Valley to as far north as Little Rock, Arkansas is being monitored for isolated strong/severe storms and localized flooding on this third to last day of the year. Heavy rainfall will be the main concern heading into this evening and night, however a storm or two could create a few other reasons to monitor the radar at times.
TEXAS STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
q973radio.com

LOUISIANA STATE

