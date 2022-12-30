ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend

Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co. The program is called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and it's available throughout the state but administered at the county level.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte

3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road around 1:15 p.m. The victim was a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips

After Southwest "Flightmare," many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. The community gathered to remember a Charlotte native killed in the recent snowstorm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Next round of rain arrives late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next round of rain will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures staying unseasonably warm!. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday PM into Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds. Friday through weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. After a foggy start this morning, expect some sun this afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

