Read full article on original website
Related
Updated District 3 girls basketball power ratings through Jan. 1
The second stage of the girls basketball season resumes Wednesday. It’s also known as the stretch run as teams jockey for postseason position inside of the District 3 playoffs. Enter the D3 power ratings, used to determine tournament qualifiers and seeds. A team’s power rating is based on its...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 3, 2023
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Keep an eye on these 23 boys athletes with Mid-Penn ties in 2023
The new year is here and if 2023 was anything like 2022 was in the Mid-Penn things are going to be pretty, darned interesting.
High school sports schedules for the week of Jan. 2-Jan. 7, 2023
Middletown at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0