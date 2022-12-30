Read full article on original website
Joe DeBenedictis
2d ago
I just left Jersey for N. Carolina in September for these exact reasons. And I see people here from Cali, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mich, New York and New Jersey all the time in these few months I have been here.
2
donnielee46
4d ago
Not surprising, with out of control taxes and lame brained politicians turning Jersey into a Nanny State. If our kids weren't here, we'd be gone too.
2
wrnjradio.com
United Van Lines: NJ tops list of most moved from states in 2022 for 5th consecutive year
NEW JERSEY – For the fifth consecutive year, New Jersey has topped the list of most moved from states in 2022. United Van Lines released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study Monday, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
6 South Jersey towns among ‘Most Affordable’ in NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money.
insidernj.com
New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023
No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ
Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?. And get out of the left lane while you're at it. For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums
Over one million registered New Jersey drivers will see their insurance rates go up this month after a state law that increases the minimum liability coverage took effect on January 1st. In August, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Democrat-backed insurance hike into law. Under the bill, minimum liability coverage amounts increase from $15,000 to $25,00 which translates to about $125 more per year for drivers with minimum liability coverage policies. The bill was passed among party lines in August in both the state senate and assembly. Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said the bill represented more assaults against the poor and The post For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.
Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
