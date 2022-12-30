Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
KCCI.com
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
kttn.com
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
kttn.com
20-year-old man from Lucerne dies while unloading handgun
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old male died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to unload a handgun. Putnam County E-911 Joint Telecommunications Center received the emergency call just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the residence on Highway 136 in Lucerne. The victim was later...
ktvo.com
Man dies in accidental shooting at Putnam County home
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Putnam County deputies say a 20-year-old man accidentally shot himself Thursday. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at a residence on Highway 136 east of Lucerne. Deputies say he was attempting to unload a handgun when he shot himself. The man was pronounced...
KCCI.com
Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Jones Street fire started in garage, Fire Chief Hinds says
The fire that destroyed a house on New Year’s Day apparently started in the garage at the rear of the property, Perry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Hinds told ThePerryNews.com Sunday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m....
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured after shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police confirm one man is dead and two men are injured after an afternoon shooting at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a critical gunshot injury. Life-saving measures were initiated, and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
theperrynews.com
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/31/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TEN PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, TWO LIVESTOCK CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE DOMESTIC, AND FOUR OTHER CALLS.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
theperrynews.com
Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer
A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
Car driven by 99-year-old strikes, kills Missouri woman
WORTH COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Billie F. Wake, 99, Grant City, was westbound on MO 246 three miles east of Sheridan. The car struck a pedestrian identified...
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
Material witness in Iowa homicide case reportedly found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A material witness in connection with the death of a Des Moines Public Schools employee was reportedly found dead. According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, on Dec. 12, officers performed a welfare check at a home, where they found Natasha Williams deceased. Several days later, on Dec. 16, police said they obtained a material witness warrant for Scott Lowery.
kttn.com
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
