Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests. December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
Chillicothe Police Report For New Year’s Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes:. 8:03 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Wise Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested for domestic assault, cited and released….. 11:36 am, Officers were dispatched to Miller Street and Polk Street for...
Callaway County pair arrested with methamphetamine during recent drug bust
Two people are arrested during a drug raid in Callaway County. Justin Thurston, 39, was taken into custody early Friday morning in the Fulton area. He’s facing a possible charge of possession of a controlled substance. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Atterberry, 37, was arrested on the same charge. Callaway County deputies...
Serious motorcycle accident in Randolph County
RANDOPH COUNTY, MO. - A Higbee resident was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as the motorcycle, driven by 40 year old Christopher Chase, traveled off the north side of Route B and overturned. Chase was transported...
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Early Friday morning, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Fulton Police Department executed a search warrant on Callaway Drive in Fulton. Officials say, over six grams of meth were found during the search. Justin W. Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth A. Atterberry, 37, were arrested by The post Over six grams of meth found after search warrant in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI
A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder. The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor. A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it...
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
