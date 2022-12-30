ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

No Lube
4d ago

So the Democrats know what a woman is now? Less government, male or female, would be better.

WDEL 1150AM

Del. House committee assignments, structure unveiled for upcoming session

The Delaware House of Representatives will trim down to 21 committees for the start of the new session next week. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach, said Monday that the former Manufactured Housing Committee will be merged with the Housing Committee. The Energy Committee will be consolidated into a new Natural Resources and Energy Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
insidernj.com

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year

2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Court weighs halting Philadelphia prosecutor’s impeachment

A Pennsylvania court is weighing whether to step in and stop the Legislature’s impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia’s district attorney, in a case that is part of a wave of efforts across the country to remove progressive prosecutors as violent crime rose nationally. The separation of powers, and where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Haverford Twp.

This story originally appeared on 6abc. A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities. Shoppers in Media and Haverford Township, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout. In Media, shops that do not follow...
MEDIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
