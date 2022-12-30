Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Del. House committee assignments, structure unveiled for upcoming session
The Delaware House of Representatives will trim down to 21 committees for the start of the new session next week. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach, said Monday that the former Manufactured Housing Committee will be merged with the Housing Committee. The Energy Committee will be consolidated into a new Natural Resources and Energy Committee.
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are scheduled to elect a new speaker Tuesday. But unlike in most legislative sessions, it’s not clear who it will be, what party they’ll be from, or even how long they’ll serve. Also up...
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point...
How Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry were central to the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation
This story originally appeared on WITF. Two Pennsylvania Republicans were key figures in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee said Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen....
Marijuana law changes in Maryland
The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws. Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
delawarepublic.org
Bill allowing wine shipping to consumers' coming back to the General Assembly
Delaware is one of only three states left that doesn’t allow residents to ship wine to their doorsteps, but that could change in the next General Assembly. In some cases like Harvest Ridge Winery, Delawareans can purchase alcohol from the producer, but it still cannot be shipped to them.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
insidernj.com
New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023
No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year
2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Good-government advocates and voting experts say Pennsylvania should change a recount law that was weaponized by activists and delayed the state’s certification by several weeks. A Votebeat and Spotlight PA review of historical legislative records and news articles found that the 1927...
Pa. to invest in new equipment for career, tech centers in Philly suburbs
Pennsylvania will invest $1.2 million in new equipment for career and technical education centers this year, further solidifying Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record as he leaves office. Wolf said his top priority was increasing funding for education when he took office in 2015. Since then, his administration has allocated...
Delaware could join California in 2035 ban on sales of gas-powered cars
Delaware appears ready to get even more serious about cutting air pollution, by mandating that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035. The move is designed to cut Delaware’s main source of air pollution, which is currently the tailpipes of cars and trucks that travel on state roadways.
Court weighs halting Philadelphia prosecutor’s impeachment
A Pennsylvania court is weighing whether to step in and stop the Legislature’s impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia’s district attorney, in a case that is part of a wave of efforts across the country to remove progressive prosecutors as violent crime rose nationally. The separation of powers, and where...
Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the insurrection
This story originally appeared on WITF. A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and...
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Haverford Twp.
This story originally appeared on 6abc. A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities. Shoppers in Media and Haverford Township, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout. In Media, shops that do not follow...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware
America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
