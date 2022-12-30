ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth’s Beloved Ballet Luncheon Makes Party Guests Part of the Action — Inside Texas Ballet’s Fashion Show and More

By Paige Pate
papercitymag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
FORT WORTH, TX
ridetrinitymetro.org

TRINITY METRO TO OFFER FREE RIDES ON NYE BEGINNING AT NOON

To ring in the new year and to offer Tarrant County residents a safe, convenient and easy way to travel to their destinations today and tonight, Trinity Metro will be offering free rides beginning at noon today, Dec. 31, 2022, through the end of the service day. Free rides will be available on all bus services, Trinity Metro TEXRail traveling between DFW International Airport and downtown Fort Worth, Trinity Railway Express between CentrePort Station and Fort Worth T&P Station (rides between CentrePort Station and EBJ Union Station are free through DART beginning at 6 p.m.), and ACCESS paratransit services.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field

DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked

Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

In Memoriam: The Real Estate Community Remembers Those we Lost in 2022

In the past 12 months, the Dallas Fort-Worth real estate community has experienced the pang of loss as legends in the industry have passed on. This year, the sting is still fresh as many are still mourning the loss of the beloved Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman and Associates and local historian, as well as longtime Ebby Halliday executive Mary Frances Burleson. Titans of the North Texas real estate industry, their reach was incredible and their impact wide reaching.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women’s Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale

Quality garment designers, fabrics, and apparel manufacturing company, for sale in Dallas Texas, the United States. Rapheze clothing retail company is relocating to another country, closing their Dallas Texas stores. All inventories, sewing machines, store racks, counters, cash registers, SEO optimized websites, POS systems, store cameras, display shelves, and store fixtures, are available for sale at one bulk price. All offers will be greatly considered.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX

