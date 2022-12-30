Fort Worth’s Beloved Ballet Luncheon Makes Party Guests Part of the Action — Inside Texas Ballet’s Fashion Show and More

Read full article on original website
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fox4news.com
New Year’s Eve celebration returning to Sundance Square in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - After two years of relatively quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations, the team at Sundance Square in Fort Worth is more than ready to ring in 2023. Back in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people packed into downtown Fort Worth for an electrifying New Year’s Eve party.
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve
FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
ridetrinitymetro.org
TRINITY METRO TO OFFER FREE RIDES ON NYE BEGINNING AT NOON
To ring in the new year and to offer Tarrant County residents a safe, convenient and easy way to travel to their destinations today and tonight, Trinity Metro will be offering free rides beginning at noon today, Dec. 31, 2022, through the end of the service day. Free rides will be available on all bus services, Trinity Metro TEXRail traveling between DFW International Airport and downtown Fort Worth, Trinity Railway Express between CentrePort Station and Fort Worth T&P Station (rides between CentrePort Station and EBJ Union Station are free through DART beginning at 6 p.m.), and ACCESS paratransit services.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field
DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked
Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
This North Texas gun range is the perfect place to take up a new hobby in the new year
Landon Wexler ventured out to a self defense and firearms superstore that offers training and more.
CandysDirt.com
In Memoriam: The Real Estate Community Remembers Those we Lost in 2022
In the past 12 months, the Dallas Fort-Worth real estate community has experienced the pang of loss as legends in the industry have passed on. This year, the sting is still fresh as many are still mourning the loss of the beloved Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman and Associates and local historian, as well as longtime Ebby Halliday executive Mary Frances Burleson. Titans of the North Texas real estate industry, their reach was incredible and their impact wide reaching.
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
getnews.info
Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women’s Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale
Quality garment designers, fabrics, and apparel manufacturing company, for sale in Dallas Texas, the United States. Rapheze clothing retail company is relocating to another country, closing their Dallas Texas stores. All inventories, sewing machines, store racks, counters, cash registers, SEO optimized websites, POS systems, store cameras, display shelves, and store fixtures, are available for sale at one bulk price. All offers will be greatly considered.
advocatemag.com
Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst): Meet our neighborhood’s killer docs
In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
