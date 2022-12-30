Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WTAP
Devola structure fire leaves one man injured
DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire broke out in a detached garage off state route 821 early Monday morning. Devola Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Newlan said one man was injured in the fire and transported to Marietta Memorial for care. His current condition is unknown. In addition to the...
whbc.com
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
whbc.com
Recycling District Busy Taking Christmas Paper, Cardboard, Even Trees
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What comes after buying, gifting and receiving?. Your local Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District dropoff locations are busier than ever, accepting your cardboard boxes, paper gift wrap and greeting cards. Even your live Christmas tree can be taken to one of a...
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up 30-Cents for Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to gradually increase in eastern Ohio. The AAA average price Tuesday morning in Stark County was $3.28, up over 30-cents in the last week. GasBuddy says the blame mainly goes to short-term refinery problems because of the recent extreme...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
WKYC
Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
Heating methods eyed in Newcomerstown fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
spectrumnews1.com
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
Ohio's new distracted driving law could soon be in effect. The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.
cleveland19.com
3 cats rescued after being put in box, thrown in river in Tuscarawas County, sheriff says
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Tuscarawas County rescued three cats on Friday after they were put in a box and thrown into the Tuscarawas River, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell. The cats were thrown into the river in Port Washington, officials said. Officials received a...
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
whbc.com
Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
whbc.com
December Weather: From Arctic Cold to Springlike
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The month of December at the Akron-Canton Airport ends up being a bit warmer than average. But the reality is, temperatures were all over the place. From five below zero during the day on December 23 to 65 degrees a week later.
