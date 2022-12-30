ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
WTAP

Devola structure fire leaves one man injured

DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire broke out in a detached garage off state route 821 early Monday morning. Devola Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Newlan said one man was injured in the fire and transported to Marietta Memorial for care. His current condition is unknown. In addition to the...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Recycling District Busy Taking Christmas Paper, Cardboard, Even Trees

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What comes after buying, gifting and receiving?. Your local Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District dropoff locations are busier than ever, accepting your cardboard boxes, paper gift wrap and greeting cards. Even your live Christmas tree can be taken to one of a...
BOLIVAR, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up 30-Cents for Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to gradually increase in eastern Ohio. The AAA average price Tuesday morning in Stark County was $3.28, up over 30-cents in the last week. GasBuddy says the blame mainly goes to short-term refinery problems because of the recent extreme...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

December Weather: From Arctic Cold to Springlike

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The month of December at the Akron-Canton Airport ends up being a bit warmer than average. But the reality is, temperatures were all over the place. From five below zero during the day on December 23 to 65 degrees a week later.
AKRON, OH

