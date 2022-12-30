The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.

11 DAYS AGO