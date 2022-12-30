Read full article on original website
Branon Family Maple Orchards celebrates first batch of maple syrup for the season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. — Warmer temps across Vermont the past few days has lead to the start of maple season. On Monday, Branon Family Maple Orchards finished its first batch of maple syrup for the 2023 season after a sap run on Dec. 30. "You never know; you just gotta...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be...
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
Kathy Hochul begins first 4-year term in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — The state of New York state is starting off the new year with the inauguration of several state officials, including Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, State Comptroller Tom Dinapoli, Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Hochul is New York state’s 57th governor and is...
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
Hochul's inauguration leaves an impact on local organizations and women in office
ALBANY, N.Y. — History was made over the weekend in New York as Kathy Hochul was the first woman to be sworn in after being elected governor in the state. “It was such a long-awaited moment in history that a woman leads the great state of New York,” said Kimberly Davis, Clinton County Treasurer.
