ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO