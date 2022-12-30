ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so

ALBANY, N.Y. — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be...
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
Kathy Hochul begins first 4-year term in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state of New York state is starting off the new year with the inauguration of several state officials, including Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, State Comptroller Tom Dinapoli, Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Hochul is New York state’s 57th governor and is...
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
