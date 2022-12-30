St. Peter man sentenced for sexual assault of 15-year-old

A St. Peter man was sentenced to 15 years of probation and three months jail time after pleading guilty to sexually penetrating and assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony John Bruner, 39, was convicted of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Oct. 26. District Court Judge Todd William Westphal sentenced the defendant to 15 years of supervised probation and stayed a two-year prison sentence.

The terms of the probation period require Bruner to complete outpatient sex offender treatment and participate in psychiatric counseling. He is prohibited from engaging in adult entertainment, possessing alcohol and having any unsupervised contact with a female minor unless pre-approved by his probation officer.

Bruner was further sentenced to a total 180 days in Nicollet County Jail and was given 90 days credit for time served. The credit for time serves consists of 60 actual days and an additional 30 days for good behavior.

The court also fined Bruner for $1,000 and the defendant was ordered to pay an additional $85 in fees.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement received a report of the assault on July 2. Victim testimony reported that she was in Bruner’s apartment when he locked the door and ordered her to get in the bedroom. He then began kissing her and performing oral sex on her. He also instructed the victim touch his genitalia and penetrated her.

The victim was afraid of Bruner and he told her that he hurt people in the past according to the testimony. She reported telling Bruner “no” and to “get off” and slapped him at one point, but he ignored her verbal and physical resistance.

A witness stated to to law enforcement that the victim sent them a text message on July 2 indicating that she had been raped.

A separate witness told law enforcement that Bruner contacted them confessing to having sex with a 15 year old girl and claiming that he thought she was 18.

According to the complaint, Bruner spoke to St. Peter Police on July 6 claiming that he did not recall the incident and claimed he was under the influence of marijuana, THC gummies and vape pens.

Bruner later admitted to performing oral sex on the victim and penetrating her before ending his statement. The following day he provided clothes and a necklace to police that he believed belonged to the victim.