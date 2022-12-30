ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death

 (CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday

For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital

The grieving widow of ABC producer Dax Tejera has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly left their sleeping children to rush her dying husband to hospital.Dax Tejera, who worked as the executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack on 23 December.His death was confirmed in a memo to ABC staff on 24 December.Now, it has emerged that his devastated wife Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and slapped with child endangerment charges just hours after his shocking death.The NYPD said on Monday that Ms Tejera left their two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy