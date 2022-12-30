ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon pocket park opens with help from Stark Health Department, Habitat for Humanity

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 4 days ago

MASSILLON – Residents on the city's southwest side have a new locale to unwind and enjoy outdoor time.

The Stark County Health Department and Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio have teamed up to construct a pocket park at 519 Tremont Ave. SW. The bulk of work was done during a few days in October, but a dedication celebrating its opening took place a few weeks ago.

"The park will provide an inviting and safe environment for residents to gather, relax, enjoy the outdoors and get some physical activity," said Abigail Jenkins, program coordinator of the health agency's Creating Healthy Communities.

The new park sits on a 7,200 square-foot lot that previously housed a vacant home. Habitat for Humanity acquired the land following a demolition, according to Jenkins, who helped to secure a $15,000 healthy communities grant via the Ohio Department of Health for the park project.

The city of Massillon had the old house demolished years ago, but the property was not large enough to rebuild on, according to Beth Lechner, chief executive officer for the local Habitat.

"A new home isn't always the answer," said Lechner, adding that more pocket parks are likely in Massillon through similar initiatives between the organizations.

Multiple offerings at 519 Tremont Ave. pocket park

The new city park includes a walking path, newly planted trees, sidewalk improvements and fresh landscaping. A white fence encloses a spacy sitting area with two benches. Some pine trees were also planted toward the south section.

There are about 1,200 neighborhood properties within a short walk to the Tremont Avenue park, said Jenkins, adding that the goal for building the park was to boost access to recreational opportunities for local residents. An estimated 117 households are as close as a 10-minute walk to the area, she added.

The Southway Fence Company in Canton and Massillon Rotary Club assisted in making the park effort happen, as well as the Massillon Health Department .

Both Habitat and the health department are to help maintain the park.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped us with this project," Jenkins said. "It wouldn’t have been possible without a collaborative effort."

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

