Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
Suns Guard Chris Paul Hopes Carmelo Anthony Returns To The NBA Soon
The Phoenix Suns battled the New York Knicks on Monday night, eventually falling to the Knicks 102-83 to lose their sixth of their previous seven games. After the game, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked about future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and his potential return to the NBA. Paul...
Yardbarker
Hockey Hall of Famer offers support to Damar Hamlin after going through similar incident
There has been an outpouring of support from the sports world for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. One of the most noteworthy shows of support came from hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger, who went through a very similar situation during the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kevon Looney's tip wins wild double-OT game
Kevon Looney had 14 points and 20 rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks, on a night where the Warriors had four frontcourt players out. Two of each came on the game's final sequence, when Thompson's 21st three-point attempt of the night bounced off the rim. Looney's first tip missed, but his second went in for the win.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.
Yardbarker
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
The team is also signing S Mike Brown to their active roster from the Browns’ practice squad and signing DB Nate Meadors to their own practice squad. Adams, 30, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2018 when New York elected to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.
Yardbarker
Suns' Deandre Ayton goes viral for bizarre pregame workout
It is only the second day of 2023, but we may have already seen the most unserious workout of the year. Video went viral on Monday of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s extremely bizarre warmup session before a game against the New York Knicks. Ayton attempted over a dozen...
Yardbarker
Potential conflict arises with NFL's Week 18 schedule
Detroit, Green Bay and Seattle are all 8-8 and fighting for the seventh seed in the NFC with one week of regular season action left. Because the Seahawks beat the Lions 48-45 in Week 4, they hold the tiebreaker over Detroit. Seattle plays the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at 4:25 p.m. EST and a Seahawks win eliminates Detroit from playoff contention.
Yardbarker
Best NBA landing spots for French phenom Victor Wembanyama
However, some destinations are better than others. Though Wembanyama will likely change the direction of whatever team selects him in the 2023 NBA draft, some teams would achieve success much faster due to their rosters or assets. Here are teams that would be the best fits. (Of course, they'd have...
Comments / 0