72-year-old man dead, 2 injured in senior living facility fire in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others were injured after a fire tore through a senior living facility in Hickory Hill late Thursday night.

Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road near Knight Arnold was badly damaged. Between property damage and content lost, a total of $1.5 million in damage was done, according to the Memphis fire Department (MFD).

MFD made the scene at about 8 p.m. with 12 trucks, 25 engines, one quint, two rescues, six fire investigators, two EMS lieutenants, seven battalion chiefs, three division chiefs, nine EMS units, one rehab truck and an air truck, according to MFD.

The fire was finally controlled around 10:38 p.m., MFD said.

According to fire officials, a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to the Regional One Burn Unit with non-critical injuries, MFD said.

47 other residents were taken to the Embassy Suites on Shady Grove in East Memphis.

A statement by the nursing home said:

Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences suffered a tragic loss Thursday night. As many of you reported, one of our residents died in the fire. The two hospitalized seniors have been stepped-down to stable condition.

We are heartbroken at the loss of life because every senior is precious to us; but we are so very grateful that our remaining seniors are safe and secure at this time.

We want to thank the residents, staff, firefighters, police and anyone else who assisted in the evacuation and relocation of our seniors or simply sent a prayer. Please continue to keep us in your prayers as we mourn and navigate through this tragedy.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but fire investigators said that the flame started in a downstairs unit on the south side of the building.

Though the building did have a smoke detector, the entire facility was lost the blaze, MFD said.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for fatigue but was not taken to the hospital, MFD said.

FOX13 will continue to update this developing story.

