The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn

Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
Ellen Eastwood

Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining

There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
The Sewing Room’s January classes now open

The Sewing Room in Jenkintown recently announced that January classes are open for registration. The classes will take place in The Sewing Room’s new space in Homestead Hall, located on the corner of Homestead and York Roads, Jenkintown. For more information and to register, you can click here.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
Giuliano’s looking to hire in 2023

Giuliano’s Deli, 2202 Mount Carmel Avenue, Glenside, is hiring. The deli is looking for a motivated, community-minded employee over the age of 18. The job description includes prepping sandwiches, stocking shelves, cleaning, and interacting with customers 15-20 hours a week, including weekends and evenings. Pay starts at $13/hour or...
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways

Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
