154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn
Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
glensidelocal.com
The Sewing Room’s January classes now open
The Sewing Room in Jenkintown recently announced that January classes are open for registration. The classes will take place in The Sewing Room’s new space in Homestead Hall, located on the corner of Homestead and York Roads, Jenkintown. For more information and to register, you can click here.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
glensidelocal.com
Giuliano’s looking to hire in 2023
Giuliano’s Deli, 2202 Mount Carmel Avenue, Glenside, is hiring. The deli is looking for a motivated, community-minded employee over the age of 18. The job description includes prepping sandwiches, stocking shelves, cleaning, and interacting with customers 15-20 hours a week, including weekends and evenings. Pay starts at $13/hour or...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
NBC Philadelphia
Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street
The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx...
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
Certain work related tasks brought me to Center City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since I had to wait for these work related tasks to be completed by another department, I decided to walk around a bit while I waited.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Copy of Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
gridphilly.com
A Philadelphia woman supports girls to grow into confident adults
In 2011, an enraged 12-year-old stormed into the office at a charter school and marched up to Edwena Lanier, the office manager at the time and founder and leader of Girls Talk, a forum for girls aged 10 to 19. “She was furious because she’d gotten a D on an...
