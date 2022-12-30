ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
SPOKANE, WA
The Suburban Times

PSE Distributed Solar and Storage RFP

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) would like to notify you that the Distributed Solar and Storage Request for Proposal (DSS RFP) was filed on December 22, 2022 in docket UE-220971. The DSS RFP is focused on distribution connected, front of the meter solutions that provide new generation and storage onto the grid, and meet PSE’s energy and capacity needs. The DSS RFP is looking to service the 2021 Clean Energy Implementation Plan’s (CEIP) solar and storage targets of 80 MWs and 25 MWs by the end of 2025. Equity is a major factor in project evaluation with PSE seeking to provide clean energy solutions to Highly Impacted Communities (HIC) and Vulnerable Populations (VP)1 and their service providers; as well as promote contracting with small, minority, veteran and women owned business enterprises, or businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews

A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
WASHINGTON STATE
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
DELCO.Today

Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet With $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware County, PA
