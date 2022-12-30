Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) would like to notify you that the Distributed Solar and Storage Request for Proposal (DSS RFP) was filed on December 22, 2022 in docket UE-220971. The DSS RFP is focused on distribution connected, front of the meter solutions that provide new generation and storage onto the grid, and meet PSE’s energy and capacity needs. The DSS RFP is looking to service the 2021 Clean Energy Implementation Plan’s (CEIP) solar and storage targets of 80 MWs and 25 MWs by the end of 2025. Equity is a major factor in project evaluation with PSE seeking to provide clean energy solutions to Highly Impacted Communities (HIC) and Vulnerable Populations (VP)1 and their service providers; as well as promote contracting with small, minority, veteran and women owned business enterprises, or businesses that can demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

2 DAYS AGO