Marion County Youth Foundation creating new fund with MCF

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 4 days ago
MARION — The Marion County Youth Foundation is in the midst of reinventing itself.

In November, the MCYF agreed to gift $100,000 to the Marion Community Foundation to create a fund to benefit young people in the county through annual grants administered by the community foundation.

"What’s really happened over the years is we’ve had some very successful fundraisers with the Charity-Celebrity Golf Outing," MCYF President Steve Conway said. "What happens is over the years I think the original bylaws and original giving opportunities were somewhat narrow. I don’t think we’ve had the opportunity to release some funds for some of these opportunities because they don’t really fit into the criteria of where we want to give donations to.

"It’s outdated. This whole thing was put together decades ago."

The $100,000 will be invested by the community foundation with a percentage each year being used to support and fund programs and organizations that promote Marion County youth in their pursuit of academic, educational, vocational and extracurricular goals and activities.

The hope is that the community foundation can better steer help by administering the Marion County Youth Foundation Fund and locating areas of need.

"We are creating a legacy for the (Marion County Youth) Foundation," Conway said. "It’s a living legacy that if we do the $100,000, we will create an account that will be able to give money for maybe a revised set of bylaws that describe a different type of giving within the Marion County youth community that could go on in perpetuity. That’s a neat thing because I don’t think a lot of organizations have a big sum of cash that they haven’t been able to utilize."

The community foundation will administer grants to those not-for-profit organizations that are recognized as 501 (c) entities. The first grants for this new fund will be available in 2024. Going forward, smaller groups and individuals can still seek financial help from the Marion County Youth Foundation as it has been done for decades.

For years, MCYF held the annual Celebrity-Charity Golf Outing, which was its biggest fundraiser. Since 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the outing has been shuttered. There will be no outing again in 2023, and the trustees will begin looking at ideas for future fundraisers that might not be of the scope of the golf and dinner program.

"This organization has some pretty special people who did a lot of work in regards to the celebrities and getting stuff for the silent auctions," Conway said. "Those folks are slowly dwindling away and they are retired. The younger generations aren’t there to spend a lot of time on this stuff. We’re struggling to put the effort in it."

Conway said the MCYF is recruiting new members to help the venerable organization raise its profile in the community and continue to help those in need in Marion and Marion County.

"The community foundation gives us perpetuity and longevity with regards to making sure we’re established for years and years to come," he said. "We still intend to operate as we have historically. We just have to kind of reinvent ourselves in regard to how we raise funds in the future."

Rob McCurdy is a trustee with the Marion County Youth Foundation.

MCYF looking for newcomers

If anyone is interested in joining the Marion County Youth Foundation as it continues to reinvent itself or has ideas for how the organization can better serve the community, please contact MCYF President Steve Conway at 740-341-9717 or steve.conway@nucor.com.

