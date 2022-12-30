ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsted, MI

Boys Basketball: Onsted falls in battle of unbeaten teams

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Onsted dropped its first game of the season while Hudson and Lenawee Christian also suffered losses Thursday in boys basketball action.

Olivet 59, Onsted 42

The Wildcats lost for the first time this season, getting beat by undefeated Olivet in the Spring Arbor University Shot Clock Classic.

Top performers

Aidan Paquin (Onsted) scored 10 points.

Ayden Davis (Onsted) scored 9 points.

Coach thoughts

Brad Maska, Onsted: “We struggled on the road.”

Up next

Onsted (5-1) will host Hillsdale Thursday.

OLIVET 18 10 8 23 59
ONSTED 7 8 11 16 42

Olivet: Bryce Wine 6(2) 0-0 14, Feldspaugh 2 0-1 4, Anderson 5(1) 0-0 11, Lincoln 4(1) 8-9 17, Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Priddy 2 1-1 5, Brayden Wine 3 0-0 6. Totals 23(4) 9-11 59.

Onsted: Henagan 1 0-2 2, Paquin 5 0-0 10, Szul 2(2) 2-2 8, Hill 1 2-2 4, VanBrunt 4(1) 0-0 9, Davis 3(1) 2-2 9. Totals 16(4) 6-8 42.

Toledo Scott 68, LCS 39

Toledo Scott, from Ohio’s top division, controlled the final three quarters to beat LCS.

The Cougars trailed just 11-9 after the first quarter but the Bulldogs outscored LCS 47-30 the rest of the way.

Top performers

Jaxon Salenbien scored 16 points.

Brandon Summer scored 13 points.

Up next

LCS (1-4) will play Whiteford (1-3) in the consolation game at 4 p.m. Friday back at Lourdes University.

LCS 9 10 9 11 39
SCOTT 11 20 18 19 68

LCS: Daniels 0 0-2 0, Beagle 0 0-1 0, Summer 6(1) 0-0 13, Soupsky 2(2) 0-0 6, Davis 0 1-4 1, J. Salenbien 6 4-9 16, T. Salenbien 1 1-3 3. Totals 15(3) 6-19 39.

Toledo Scott: Barnett 7 1-2 15, Peters 4 1-2 9, Coricorn 2 2-4 6, Ray 2(1) 1-2 6, Nunn 1(1) 0-0 3, Allison 2 0-0 4, Scott 2(1) 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Boons 7(2) 0-0 16, Ford 1 0-0 2. Totals 29(5) 5-10 68.

North Central 50, Hudson 30

Hudson lost for the second time in two nights at Pioneer (Ohio) North Central, this time to the host school. Hudson led at halftime. North Central broke open a close game with a 20-point fourth period.

Ambrose Horwath was the only Tiger to reach double digits. Hudson scored just 11 points in the second half.

Top performers

Ambrose Horwath (Hudson) finished with three 3-pointers and 18 points.

HUDSON 8 11 2 9 30
NORTH CENTRAL 6 8 16 20 50

Hudson: Czeisperger 1 0-0 2, Horwath 7(3) 1-2 18, Kolle 1 0-0 2, Strodtman 1(1) 0-0 3, Morgan 2 1-1 5. Totals 12(4) 2-3 30.

North Central: J. Burt 7 3-4 17, Q. Burt 1 0-0 2, Turner 0 1-1 1, Meyers 8 0-0 16, Kidston 1 0-2 2, Beard 0 1-4 1, Perth 3(1) 4-4 11. Totals 20(1) 9-15 50.

