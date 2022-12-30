ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk fired Twitter's janitorial staff and employees are left to supply their own toilet paper

By Matthew Chapman
 4 days ago
Elon Musk addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. (CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, The New York Times reported on the drastic cuts tech billionaire Elon Musk has made at Twitter since purchasing it for $44 billion and assuming control of the company.

One of the stranger cuts, noted reporters Kate Conger, Ryan Mac, and Mike Isaac: firing the janitorial staff and forcing employees to bring their own toilet paper.

"Early on Christmas Eve, members of the billionaire's staff flew to Sacramento — the site of one Twitter's three main computing storage facilities — to disconnect servers that had kept the social network running smoothly," said the report. "Some employees were worried that losing those servers could cause problems, but saving money was the priority, according to two people who were familiar with the move but not authorized to talk about it."

"The data center shutdown was one of many drastic steps Mr. Musk has undertaken to stabilize Twitter's finances," said the report. "Over the past few weeks, Twitter had stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, and Mr. Musk had told his subordinates to renegotiate those agreements or simply end them. The company has stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction, two people familiar with the matter said. Janitorial and security services have been cut, and in some cases employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to the office."

This comes as Musk has made a number of changes to the website's policies itself, many of which have drawn intense backlash from users.

Earlier this month, Musk had Twitter block the sharing of links to competitor sites on the platform, like Mastodon, later relaxing this policy after outrage. Around the same time, Musk banned several journalists covering him, including some who referenced his decision to ban a user tracking the movements of his private jet, and even one who simply covers problems at Musk's car company Tesla. These bans, too, were partially reversed after backash.

According to reports, Musk is in the process of looking for a CEO to run Twitter for him, after which he will step back from managing the platform.

TheLastOne
4d ago

Since there are no janitors to properly clean the bathrooms diseases will spread pretty quickly in that office

Neanderthal Chief
3d ago

The employees who took the 3 month severance package can congratulate themselves. Twitter will never again be a good employer. Once a corporation goes down the path of coffee ☕️ and toilet paper, the company itself and its profits should be flushed down the toilet.

phill23
3d ago

this is the reason why his business aren't doing well he's not a good person at all that's why I would never buy a tesla as long as he's the Ceo. period!

