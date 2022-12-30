Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Advises Joshua To Throw More Punches, Use His Size in Fights
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to throw more punches and use his size to his advantage. Joshua is looking to bounce back in his career after suffering back to back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO world titles.
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney vs. Lomachenko: That Fight is Essentially Made
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum says a deal is nearly complete for Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight crown against former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. In 2022, Haney unified, and retained, the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF titles with back to back twelve round decisions over George Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 free fight: Watch Glover Teixeira batter Anthony Smith for late finish
Glover Teixeira’s road to his first UFC title win got further solidified with a big time finish of a past title challenger. As the UFC was getting back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they headed to Jacksonville, Fla., where they hosted a slew of events — including the UFC Jacksonville fight night card headlined by Teixeira taking on Anthony Smith.
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Boxing Scene
Warrington: Talk of Wood Facing Lara - Why Can't I Have The Winner?
Former two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, 32-years-old, is gearing up for a new year. Last month in Leeds, Warrington suffered the second defeat of his pro career when he lost a twelve round decision to mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez, who walked away with the IBF world title. Initially...
Boxing Scene
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco - CompuBox Punch Stats
Although this highly anticipated super flyweight unification fight between WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka and WBA counterpart Joshua Franco lived up to the occasion, the majority draw outcome, while fair, was unsatisfying as both men ended up keeping their titles. The ultra-aggressive Franco exhibited incredible stamina as he averaged 117.7 punches...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Hopes Tank KOs Hector Luis Garcia: ‘It’ll Make Our Fight Even More Interesting’
Ryan Garcia will arguably be Gervonta Davis’ biggest fan on Jan. 7 when Tank takes on Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Should Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) defeat Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), rival Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will be...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
Boxing Scene
TM Boxing, Imagen Network Come Together For New Boxing Series in Mexico
The Imagen network, together with TM Boxing, announced the return of professional boxing to terrestrial television in Mexico. The series launches on Saturday, January 14th and will run the following 50 Saturdays at 8pm PST from different cities in Mexico. In charge of the live play-by-play of the series “The...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date
Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
