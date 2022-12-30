ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George man charged after break-in, assault

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0jyVH3s400

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside. It happened around 5:30 p.m., at 47 Caldwell, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Matthew P. Charlson, 43, was arrested at the scene, police said. He was taken back to the sheriff’s office, where he was processed for first-degree burglary, a felony, and arraigned in CAP Court.

Charlson was released on probation. His arrest was handled by Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Woman recovering after Troy shooting

Troy police are investigating a shooting. It happened early Sunday morning on 114th Street. One woman was shot in the torso, say police. She is expected to be okay.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole

Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WARRENSBURG, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Thursday. Police say they responded to an address on Grove Street to attempt to locate Brandon McRae, who had an active arrest warrant. McRae was located and taken into custody. His warrant was for failure to...
RUTLAND, VT
WRGB

Troy Police investigating New Year's morning violence

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy are investigating a shooting and a stabbing, both on New Year's morning. Police say the shooting occurred, just before 3:00 AM on January 1st. A stabbing, reported a half hour later in a different part of the city. The victim of the...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man held without bail after assault, kidnapping in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home at around 4:45 a.m. Police allege that Logan Galante, of West Rutland, physically assaulted a household member causing them...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy