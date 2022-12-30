Following the death of Vivienne Westwood at age 81, opera stars are paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer who brought punk style to the world. Renée Fleming, who wore 15 of Westwood’s gowns said, “crestfallen to learn of the passing of the great Vivienne Westwood. I am fortunate to have worn 15 different Westwood creations, and my daughter was just married in one last week. I was always struck by Vivienne’s irreverence, fearlessness, and total independence from convention, while still deploying whatever she liked of tradition in the service of beauty. (And she made the best corset in the business, bar none).”

4 DAYS AGO