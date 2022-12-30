Read full article on original website
Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81
Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’
Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
Legendary Fashion Icon Dies
Legendary designer and fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has reportedly died, according to a statement released by her company. Westwood, known by monikers such as "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme," died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in London on Thursday, according to CNN.
A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81 An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the...
Jeff Banks made director of Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company before her death
Fellow fashion designer Jeff Banks was made a director of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company two weeks before her death.The Welsh designer and TV presenter, 79, a close friend, was appointed to the role on December 16, according to filings at Companies House.Dame Vivienne, known as the Godmother of Punk, died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Banks (@jeffbanks_uk)The pre-tax profits of Vivienne...
Vogue
“She Did It Her Way, All The Way”: The Fashion World Pays Tribute To Its “Queen Of Punk”, Vivienne Westwood
The British designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood was a pioneer who made an indelible impact on the fashion world. Not only did she consistently deliver groundbreaking silhouettes that upended the status quo, she also provided commentary on important subjects including the environment, politics and gender. Following news of the...
Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
LONDON — (AP) — Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at age 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. A cause was not disclosed. “Vivienne continued to do...
operawire.com
Opera Stars Pay Tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Following the death of Vivienne Westwood at age 81, opera stars are paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer who brought punk style to the world. Renée Fleming, who wore 15 of Westwood’s gowns said, “crestfallen to learn of the passing of the great Vivienne Westwood. I am fortunate to have worn 15 different Westwood creations, and my daughter was just married in one last week. I was always struck by Vivienne’s irreverence, fearlessness, and total independence from convention, while still deploying whatever she liked of tradition in the service of beauty. (And she made the best corset in the business, bar none).”
From Punk to Prosecution, Vivienne Westwood's Most Iconic Moments
Dame Vivienne Westwood was not only known for her iconic fashion designs, but also for her role in the punk scene, justice, and much, much more.
Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion
LONDON — WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree. Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday at age 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix. Westwood signed...
hypebeast.com
