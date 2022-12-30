Read full article on original website
Morning news brief
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Biden grants 6 full pardons as the year comes to a close
President Biden issued full pardons to six individuals on Friday, with the majority convicted of drug- and alcohol-related crimes decades earlier when they were young. The individuals granted clemency had served sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them," a White House official said in a statement, adding, "These include individuals who honorably served in the U.S. military, volunteer in their communities, and survived domestic abuse."
Farmworkers brace for more time in the shadows after latest effort fails in Congress
Undocumented farmworkers say they are bracing for two more years of "living in the shadows" after lawmakers failed to pass immigration and farm labor laws during the 117th Congress. One such worker is Maria, an undocumented farmworker in Idaho who asked for her last name to be omitted because of...
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum-seekers to continue for now
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.
Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed
The FBI recorded a drop in hate crimes in 2021, but the year's tally may not give a true account of hate crimes in the United States as thousands of law enforcement agencies were absent from the accounting. The FBI annualized collection of data from law enforcement agencies saw 7,262...
In county jails, guards use pepper spray and stun guns to subdue people in mental crisis
When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pa., after he had just punched a man. After they arrested him, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care. However, after...
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
U.S. will require travelers from China to show negative COVID test before flight
The United States will require travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the U.S. as restrictions lessen and cases surge in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the measure Wednesday to go into effect on Jan. 5 for...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
