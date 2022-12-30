ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning news brief

The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Biden grants 6 full pardons as the year comes to a close

President Biden issued full pardons to six individuals on Friday, with the majority convicted of drug- and alcohol-related crimes decades earlier when they were young. The individuals granted clemency had served sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities and the lives of those around them," a White House official said in a statement, adding, "These include individuals who honorably served in the U.S. military, volunteer in their communities, and survived domestic abuse."
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?

China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

