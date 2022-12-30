Read full article on original website
Related
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Corydon Times-Republican
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face
Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. Blake Lively has joked she is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face to prove her commitment to her husband.
Corydon Times-Republican
Harry Melling 'doesn't know what the Coen brothers see in him'
Harry Melling 'doesn't know what the Coen brothers see in him'. Harry Melling has opened up about his experience of working with Joel Coen.
Corydon Times-Republican
Mark Ruffalo is 'praying' for 'brother' Jeremy Renner after horror accident
Mark Ruffalo is 'praying' for 'brother' Jeremy Renner after horror accident. Marvel star Mark Ruffalo is praying for Jeremy Renner and hails him as his "brother" after he was hospitalised following a snowplough accident.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kristin Cavallari set to 'relive emotions' on her podcast series
Kristin Cavallari set to 'relive emotions' on her podcast series. Kristin Cavallari has revealed her plans for season two of her 'Back to the Beach' podcast.
Corydon Times-Republican
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes
Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper for an upcoming appearance on '60 Minutes'.
Corydon Times-Republican
James Cameron compares Avatar sequels to 'episodic television'
James Cameron compares Avatar sequels to 'episodic television'. James Cameron has likened the quick-fire nature of the 'Avatar' sequels to "episodic television" that keeps the audience engaged.
Comments / 0