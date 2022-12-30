ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blake Lively considers tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face. Blake Lively has joked she is considering getting a tattoo of Ryan Reynolds' face to prove her commitment to her husband.
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes

Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper for an upcoming appearance on '60 Minutes'.

