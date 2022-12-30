NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

Read full article on original website
Scot
4d ago
oh so that's one more reason my health care insurance went up in price Murphey did put a surcharge on all working peoples Healthcare premiums in NJ to help pay for this
For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums
Over one million registered New Jersey drivers will see their insurance rates go up this month after a state law that increases the minimum liability coverage took effect on January 1st. In August, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Democrat-backed insurance hike into law. Under the bill, minimum liability coverage amounts increase from $15,000 to $25,00 which translates to about $125 more per year for drivers with minimum liability coverage policies. The bill was passed among party lines in August in both the state senate and assembly. Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said the bill represented more assaults against the poor and The post For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums appeared first on Shore News Network.
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.
Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
Hunger Soaring in NJ Because of Inflation, Aid Cuts, Report Finds
What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
Get ready, N.J. These new state laws go into effect in 2023.
The new year in New Jersey will see a swath of new laws — including higher auto insurance, more gun restrictions, longer work hours for teens, and an overhaul of unemployment claims. Gov. Phil Murphy signed them all over the past year, but his signature doesn’t mean all of...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
United Van Lines: NJ tops list of most moved from states in 2022 for 5th consecutive year
NEW JERSEY – For the fifth consecutive year, New Jersey has topped the list of most moved from states in 2022. United Van Lines released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study Monday, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family.
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year
NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023
No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
Toll increase on several major New Jersey highways now in effect
A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway went into effect on Jan. 1.
6 South Jersey towns among ‘Most Affordable’ in NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money.
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
New laws go into effect across New York state
New York state is ringing in the new year with some new laws that are now in effect.
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ
Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?. And get out of the left lane while you're at it. For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
