Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
January Events in the Tri-State Area
If you are looking to shake off the Winter Blues and have some fun to start the New Year, check out this list of all the major events happening in the Tri-State area in January 2023!. Here is a list of the significant events that we could find during the...
Free St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is Coming Back to Hannibal
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming back after being on hiatus for two years. Back for the first time since 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be in Hannibal on Jan. 14 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Mabee Sports Complex on the campus of Hannibal- LaGrange University. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the first 400 kids to enter will receive a ticket to get an autograph from their favorite Cardinal player.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Hannibal & Quincy are Gonna Feel Like Summer to End 2022
Tired of dealing with snow already? Never fear. According to the weather "experts", the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area are gonna feel like summer by the end of the week. As I drove through snow flurries Monday morning, I could feel my soul sighing at the thought of the winter months...
Here’s what I Wish will Happen for Quincy in 2023
We all have New Years' Resolutions to work on ourselves personally, well, here is my wish list of things I would love to see happen in and for the city of Quincy in 2023. New year new me, more like new year new Quincy. If you could build a wish...
