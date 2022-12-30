ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brytfmonline.com

Custom ROM based on Android 13

At long last, the Lineage OS 20 It’s now available, and for those who don’t know what it is, it’s a new version of the operating system based on Android 13. It is the perfect ROM for use on devices that are no longer supported by manufacturers.
brytfmonline.com

Microsoft may not be able to pull off its biggest acquisition yet. Could it be the beginning of curbing the power of big tech? – Foreman

Over the past two decades, Microsoft has left its battles with competition authorities to the side of industry competitors such as Amazon or Facebook. But it looks like the company’s quiet is about to end. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US regulator, has approved a more rigorous approach In this dispute with Microsoft – which cuts even the history of the entity, experts say. And it’s not just the Windows owner who has to deal with this new impulse from the Federal Trade Commission, coinciding with the Biden administration’s rise to power. This year, Meta, which owns Facebook, was already forced to put the acquisition on hold due to a blockade by the regulator. Both measures would not only suggest a different approach on the part of the regulator, but would also try to respond to the chorus of voices calling for more control and scrutiny in the technological dimension, which It has grown significantly through acquisitions.
makeuseof.com

7 Disadvantages of Using a VPN

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a VPN allows you to conceal your IP address to protect your online activity, access geographically restricted content on streaming sites, and save money on online purchases by choosing a more favorable location. In fact, you might consider these services to be a one-size-fits-all solution to all your online privacy and security needs.
ComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade

There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Interesting Engineering

China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease

Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
brytfmonline.com

Xiaomi POCO C50 is official: the new smartphone under 100 €

Xiaomi starts the year with new releases of smartphones, with inexpensive equipment. It is called POCO C50 and it was presented this morning in India. It is a device that has modest specifications overall. But for a terminal that costs less than €100, you can’t ask for more than it gives.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Google to pay compensation for Location Tracking

When the next time you give your smart phone’s location tracking control to Google, please be aware that the internet juggernaut can use it to create a virtual user profile and target ads onto your device. Maps, YouTube search history, YouTube watch history, voice and audio interactions, Google app’s location history, web and app activity can all send your precise location (Wi-Fi n Cellular Tower location) to the servers of the web search giant and aftermath follows.
TheStreet

Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True

The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
ComicBook

Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild

Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
SVG

Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
ZDNet

I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping

How often can a gadget make you confront your own weaknesses, especially the lies you tell yourself?. Not often, I tell myself. I can usually resist the latest, greatest, most hyped-up piece of technology. Until I'm sure I don't just want it, but need it. Oh, all right, I may...
torquenews.com

Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal

We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.
makeuseof.com

How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals in the January sales 2023: Best discounts on the console

The January sales are in full swing now and there are savings to find across all shopping categories, from mattresses and tech to clothing and air fryers. Whether you’re looking to splash some Christmas cash or save big on pricier items, there are plenty of deals to be found – with top picks including reductions on gaming consoles. If you’ve got a keen eye on snapping up a Nintendo Switch saving, now’s your chance to bag the console.Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in its...

