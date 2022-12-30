Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Get your hands on the awesome Blackview MP60 Windows 11 Pro Mini PC for as little as $150
Blackview, a company best known for its rugged Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, has released a new product -- the MP60 Mini PC. And it's a really nice mini PC, perfect wherever you need a tiny computer, and with the current deals (including an on-page coupon), it can be yours for as little as $150.
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
brytfmonline.com
Custom ROM based on Android 13
At long last, the Lineage OS 20 It’s now available, and for those who don’t know what it is, it’s a new version of the operating system based on Android 13. It is the perfect ROM for use on devices that are no longer supported by manufacturers.
Microsoft videogame testers form company's first U.S. union
Jan 3 (Reuters) - A group of about 300 videogame testers at Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) subsidiary Zenimax Studios have voted to unionize, the Communication Workers of America union (CWA) said on Tuesday, marking a first for the tech giant in the United States.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft may not be able to pull off its biggest acquisition yet. Could it be the beginning of curbing the power of big tech? – Foreman
Over the past two decades, Microsoft has left its battles with competition authorities to the side of industry competitors such as Amazon or Facebook. But it looks like the company’s quiet is about to end. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US regulator, has approved a more rigorous approach In this dispute with Microsoft – which cuts even the history of the entity, experts say. And it’s not just the Windows owner who has to deal with this new impulse from the Federal Trade Commission, coinciding with the Biden administration’s rise to power. This year, Meta, which owns Facebook, was already forced to put the acquisition on hold due to a blockade by the regulator. Both measures would not only suggest a different approach on the part of the regulator, but would also try to respond to the chorus of voices calling for more control and scrutiny in the technological dimension, which It has grown significantly through acquisitions.
makeuseof.com
7 Disadvantages of Using a VPN
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a VPN allows you to conceal your IP address to protect your online activity, access geographically restricted content on streaming sites, and save money on online purchases by choosing a more favorable location. In fact, you might consider these services to be a one-size-fits-all solution to all your online privacy and security needs.
ComicBook
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease
Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
brytfmonline.com
Xiaomi POCO C50 is official: the new smartphone under 100 €
Xiaomi starts the year with new releases of smartphones, with inexpensive equipment. It is called POCO C50 and it was presented this morning in India. It is a device that has modest specifications overall. But for a terminal that costs less than €100, you can’t ask for more than it gives.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay compensation for Location Tracking
When the next time you give your smart phone’s location tracking control to Google, please be aware that the internet juggernaut can use it to create a virtual user profile and target ads onto your device. Maps, YouTube search history, YouTube watch history, voice and audio interactions, Google app’s location history, web and app activity can all send your precise location (Wi-Fi n Cellular Tower location) to the servers of the web search giant and aftermath follows.
game-news24.com
Playstation 5 wv-109156-2 & 0x00000023 errors troubling a lot of users, but there are some problems with that
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True
The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild
Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
ZDNet
I bought Apple's M2 MacBook Air and now I'm weeping
How often can a gadget make you confront your own weaknesses, especially the lies you tell yourself?. Not often, I tell myself. I can usually resist the latest, greatest, most hyped-up piece of technology. Until I'm sure I don't just want it, but need it. Oh, all right, I may...
brytfmonline.com
Android 13 has already arrived on LineageOS and smartphones are receiving version 20
The world of Android and its open source philosophy allows ROMs like LineageOS to be released for older smartphones. This is based on AOSP and incorporates all the innovations that Google has built into its system. This ROM was developed at the same time as the latest Android versions and...
torquenews.com
Aptera Wows With Pre-Production Delta Design Reveal
We have a video from Aptera Motors, showing the parts and design of its Delta vehicle, the vehicle that will be worked on right before production begins. Delta is Aptera's production-intent vehicle design. Aptera is showcasing the union of the continuous improvements made throughout the Alpha, Beta, and Gamma development phases. Aptera says this is important because Delta will pave the way for the Launch Edition Aptera: the first and most exclusive vehicles Aptera will start production on.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
9to5Mac
Apple raising prices of its battery replacement service for older iPhone models
If you have an iPhone 13 or earlier device with a degraded battery, this may be the best time to get a battery replacement. On its website, Apple has announced that out-of-warranty battery service for all iPhone models (except iPhone 14) will be rising by $20. For instance, the iPhone...
Nintendo Switch deals in the January sales 2023: Best discounts on the console
The January sales are in full swing now and there are savings to find across all shopping categories, from mattresses and tech to clothing and air fryers. Whether you’re looking to splash some Christmas cash or save big on pricier items, there are plenty of deals to be found – with top picks including reductions on gaming consoles. If you’ve got a keen eye on snapping up a Nintendo Switch saving, now’s your chance to bag the console.Whether you’re after the classic neon model or the new OLED, Amazon has knocked a modest amount off both Nintendo devices in its...
Comments / 0