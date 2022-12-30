Read full article on original website
“I see Galleno more in the Portugal national team than in Brazil.”
Galeno became a naturalized Portuguese name available to the next chosen one of the Quinas. He has been living in Portugal since 2016, the year he moved to Porto B. Galeno represents, in addition to the Dragons, Portimonense, Rio Ave and Braga. In the first half of 2022, he completes the naturalization process. In other words, the winger, born in Barra da Corda, Brazil, can represent the Portuguese national team. Something, in the eyes of Pedro Correa, may come soon, especially given the start of a new cycle for the Quinas team.
Victory opponents respond to Messi and the Arab press advances
The Middle East press says that the world champion, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next June, is in the goal of Al-Hilal. She was criticized a lot for going to play with Saudi Arabia, after signing with Al-Nassr, who knows that Cristiano Ronaldo will still have a chance to have the last laugh. If you believe what was reported by the Emirati newspaper Al-Khaleej, the rivalry that has fueled football in the past decade and a half can continue in the Middle East.
Private burial of Pelé in Santos after eight-mile funeral procession
The Brazilian footballer Pelé has been buried in the port city where he began his career nearly 70 years ago, with the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flying in to lament the “irreparable loss”. Pelé, who died last week age 82, scored most...
