Galeno became a naturalized Portuguese name available to the next chosen one of the Quinas. He has been living in Portugal since 2016, the year he moved to Porto B. Galeno represents, in addition to the Dragons, Portimonense, Rio Ave and Braga. In the first half of 2022, he completes the naturalization process. In other words, the winger, born in Barra da Corda, Brazil, can represent the Portuguese national team. Something, in the eyes of Pedro Correa, may come soon, especially given the start of a new cycle for the Quinas team.

9 HOURS AGO