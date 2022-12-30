ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“He said he was going to hire a lawyer here in Portugal…”

Luana Piovanni and Pedro Scobie ended their eight-year relationship in 2019, and since then, on social media, there have been many “discussions” between the former spouses, who have three children in common. On Monday, January 2, Luana Piovani took to her personal Instagram account to tell netizens about...
This is how climate change will affect 2022

– The climate in 2022 was catastrophic. So says Bjorn Hallvard Samsit of the Cicero Center for Climate Research. – We suffered from heat waves, fires, droughts and hurricanes. This is the face of climate change, which takes the extreme events we’re already used to and makes them three orders of magnitude worse.
Ball – Unreleased: Nuri beats Nadal, Great Britain advances Spain in Fed Cup (Tennis)

An unprecedented victory by Cameron Norrie over Rafael Nadal on the final day of the calendar year allowed the Great Britain team to increase their lead to 2-0 over Spain in the duel between the two nations over the group stage of the Nations Cup, a professional competition. Mixed event held at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney (Australia).

