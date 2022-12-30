Read full article on original website
Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking
Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
Andrew Tate posts bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg: ‘I’m not actually mad’
Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.” Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kurdish community pay tribute to three people killed in shooting at cultural centre in ParisGordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debutJohn Bird: Actor and comedian hailed as ‘one of the greatest satirists’ dies aged 86
Andrew Tate Human Trafficking Allegations Have Twitter Ridiculing Him
The controversial figure and his brother were allegedly linked to the kidnapping of two women. We’ve seen some interesting headlines this year, from Kanye West’s pro-Hitler posts to Jhené Aiko and her elderly father both surprisingly welcoming new babies within weeks of each other. Even with all the previous chaos, though, nothing could have prepared us for seeing an Andrew Tate detainment.
Andrew Tate's Father Was a Chess Master, and His Mother Raised Him in England
Few internet personalities have imploded in such spectacular fashion as Andrew Tate did recently. In the span of less than a week, he attempted to troll Greta Thunberg and got slapped down pretty hard by the climate activist, and was then detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
‘Snitched on himself’: KSI mocks Andrew Tate’s arrest after Greta Thunberg video
KSI has expressed his amusement shortly Andrew Tate’s arrest, which followed a mocking video response to climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Earlier this week (Wednesday 28 December), 19-year-old Thunberg was widely praised for wittily shutting down Tate on Twitter, who’d tried to engage her in a debate about his cars. In an attempt to hit back at Thunberg, the controversial online figure posted a video of himself later that day in which he smoked a cigar, as a pizza box rested on a table in front of him. Less than 24 hours later, news broke that Tate and his brother...
Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun
A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
Seven arrested in India for lynching soldier protesting against daughter’s leaked video
At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of...
The Woman Who Was Killed With Coffee
Image by Clay Banks on UnsplashPhoto byClay BanksonUnsplash. Make sure to grab a cup of coffee because it is the highlight of this story. As the most notorious case in Indonesia in 2016, Mirna Salihin’s death marked the most attention. An international student who lived among beautiful young girls, one of whom turned out to be her most terrifying and dangerous enemy.
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip
A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
