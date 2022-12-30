Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
TABLE-Ukraine grain exports down 30% in first half of 2022/23 season
KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Grain export shipments from Ukraine, a major global grower and exporter, fell by almost 30% year on year in the first half of the 2022/23 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed. The following are details of Ukrainian grain exports. UKRAINE'S GRAIN EXPORTS IN H1 2022/23 SEASON commodity H1 2022/23 H1 2021/22 2022/23 vs (tonnes) (tonnes) 2021/22 (%) wheat 8,382,000 15,819,000 -47.0 corn 12,523,000 10,824,000 +15.7 barley 1,623,000 5,196,000 -68.8 GRAIN TOTAL 22,613,000 32,199,000 -29.8 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )
India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday. The intervention is being planned by the government via...
Lula's fuel tax U-turn likely to hit sugar, ethanol industry
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol companies are likely to be negatively impacted after Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva surprised markets with a decree that keeps fuels exempt from federal taxes, analysts said on Tuesday.
CBOT Calls-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn even-down 2 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease, pressured by a...
Review and evaluate your 2022 grain marketing plan
In this era of spreadsheets and QuickBooks accounting, I still like to take a pen and pad and write down trading strategies and ideas for future articles. I find it rewarding to write and then review my ideas as I update my hand-drawn charts. Only then do I pull out my laptop.
India aims for $17 bln cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24 - sources
Jan 3 (Reuters) - India aims to cut spending on food and fertiliser subsidies to 3.7 trillion rupees ($44.6 billion) in the fiscal year from April, down 26% from this year, two government officials said, to rein in a fiscal deficit that ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and fertiliser...
3 Big Things Today, January 3, 2023
Grain and soybean trading will resume this morning after being closed for the New Year's holiday on Monday. 2. Agricultural Prices Received Index Rises 4.5% Month-to-Month. An index of agricultural prices received rose 4.5% month-to-month in November and 23% from the same month a year earlier, USDA said in a report.
Soybeans down 26¢; corn down 7¢ at midday | Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Prices have sunk even lower at midday with soybeans now down 26¢ and corn down 7¢. CBOT wheat is down 14¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 13¢. Live cattle are down 98¢. Lean hogs are down $2.48. Feeder cattle are down $1.38.
