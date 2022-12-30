ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Irish Premiership: 'Not good enough' - What's happened to Glentoran?

It wasn't supposed to be like this. On 5 November Glentoran were leading the way in the Irish Premiership and had recently hammered nearest rivals Larne 4-0. Mick McDermott's men had conceded just two league goals all season, then, out of the blue Glenavon stunned the league leaders. Instead of...
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC

Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
WHIO Dayton

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after Saudi transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club's superstar new signing on Tuesday and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a...
BBC

New Year Honours: Bristol Beacon chief appointed CBE

The chief executive of an arts venue who oversaw its name change away from that of a slave trader has been recognised in the New Year Honours. Bristol Beacon's Louise Mitchell has been appointed CBE in recognition of her services to the arts. She led on the name change of...
SB Nation

Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss

Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
BBC

New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work

Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...

