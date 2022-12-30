Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
13 WHAM
Teen in critical but stable condition after shooting on Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man was the victim of a shooting in the city on Monday night. Officers say it took place on the 300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, where he is...
WHEC TV-10
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
WHEC TV-10
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
13 WHAM
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
13 WHAM
Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head on. Police say...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: parents and police seeking information on unsolved murder
On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers, Dan is joined by Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department, as well as Carol and Steve Hallenbeck, whose son James was murdered last August on Olean Street in Rochester. James was shot in the upper body on August 21st, 2022 while...
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Wounded in Late Night Shooting
A Rochester man is recovering, after a late-night shooting on the city's northwest side. Police say the 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in the leg on Cameron Street, between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street, shortly before 11pm. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but is expected to survive. There...
13 WHAM
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
Fire on Fleming St. requires oxygen for dog, RFD says no one is hurt
A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department declared was a working fire.
Comments / 0