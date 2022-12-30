ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Betty Owens
3d ago

oh my government use to send check only thing bills didn't get pay so now social services sends check to the company best idea keep kids warm..

Reply
3
Kathryn Strozier
3d ago

it's not just the seniors it's Americans period it's like everyone is getting help from their government accept us we as Americans are suffering I don't understand we need help the only thing we're getting is food assistance and help at different organizations and it takes forever by the time the bill is paid another has already came out plus you have to wait to get help 6/12 months why can't we get help like these other foreign places we as Americans need help the fixed income especially it's hard out here please in other cities and states are receiving money from their government I know some cities and states that received checks for gas and they got those stimulus checks as well am just lost for words and I would like to express myself some more but don't see a need to cause who's listening and who cares

Reply
3
Ann M.
3d ago

There's no talk at all about helping us here in Detroit. That gift of 1400. was it for us. There's the increase on Bridge cards but no financial assistance. I am a senior, disabled, living with cancer. No one is thinking about the seniors.

Reply
2
Related
BBC

Energy payment: £600 to be delivered from January

Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single payment of £600 starting in January to help with their energy bills. The UK government confirmed electricity firms will be funded for the payments, with direct debit customers receiving the money into their bank accounts. Other customers will be sent a...
BBC

One million energy vouchers unclaimed in cold snap

More than one million households with pre-payment meters did not redeem their monthly energy support vouchers during the cold weather snap in December. Firms where prepayment customers can cash vouchers said postal strikes may have delayed some voucher deliveries. The Energy Support Scheme provides £400 to all households in Britain...
BBC

Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment

The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
BBC

Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes

Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
The Independent

When is the £400 winter fuel payment due?

The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by Rishi Sunak during his tenure as chancellor, along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As...
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy