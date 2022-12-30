oh my government use to send check only thing bills didn't get pay so now social services sends check to the company best idea keep kids warm..
it's not just the seniors it's Americans period it's like everyone is getting help from their government accept us we as Americans are suffering I don't understand we need help the only thing we're getting is food assistance and help at different organizations and it takes forever by the time the bill is paid another has already came out plus you have to wait to get help 6/12 months why can't we get help like these other foreign places we as Americans need help the fixed income especially it's hard out here please in other cities and states are receiving money from their government I know some cities and states that received checks for gas and they got those stimulus checks as well am just lost for words and I would like to express myself some more but don't see a need to cause who's listening and who cares
There's no talk at all about helping us here in Detroit. That gift of 1400. was it for us. There's the increase on Bridge cards but no financial assistance. I am a senior, disabled, living with cancer. No one is thinking about the seniors.
