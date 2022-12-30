ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KTVZ

Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit

New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
KTVZ

The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023

The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing’s 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
ALASKA STATE
KTVZ

TSA finds gun parts hidden in peanut butter jars at JFK Airport

A traveler at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International airport got into a sticky situation — literally. A Rhode Island man was arrested last week after TSA agents discovered parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun disguised within two jars of peanut butter in his luggage, according to a news release from the TSA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCAU 9 News

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
KTVZ

Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects

The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country’s largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study. The study, published on December 29 in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers of Medicine, said mathematical modeling predicted the latest wave of infections would pass through China’s major cities by the end of 2022, whereas more rural areas would be hit by the surge in mid-to-late January.
KTVZ

5 things to know for Jan. 3: Buffalo Bills, Winter storm, House, Times Square, Ukraine

Welcome to the first edition of 5 Things in 2023. Many of us who enjoy setting New Year’s resolutions are still basking in a renewed sense of motivation and brimming with confidence that we’ll soon live healthier, more fruitful lives. Surely, that is very possible, but chances are high that we’ll eventually be pulled by yearnings that could throw us off course. Luckily, behavioral scientists have discovered these proven techniques to help us stick to even our most challenging resolutions.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Spanish police seize hundreds of archaeological artifacts from two homes

Spanish police have recovered hundreds of archaeological artifacts, including marine fossils, Bronze Age ceramics and 18th-century weapons, from two houses in the southeastern province of Alicante. More than 200 human bone fragments, some of which are between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, were also seized from the homes, the Spanish...
KTVZ

Tibet Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Tibet, an autonomous region within China. (from National Bureau of Statistics of China) Area: 1.22 million sq km (approximately 474,000 sq miles) Government (China): Governed by the Chinese Communist Party; the head of state is President Xi Jinping. Government (Exiled): Centered in Dharamsala, India, includes...

