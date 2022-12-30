ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bea Giles
4d ago

The small rural hospitals, along our southern border will eventually be shut down. They are overwhelmed by hundreds of illegals every week, seeking medical care, that they have absolutely no way to pay for. Sadly, again, the American people get to suffer.

Brenda Chastain
4d ago

How sad. I am wondering if those that are at risk are following Obama's mandates. I do know that if they do hospitals are allocated money. if not, they receive nothing ...

