Pennsylvania State

Should I click on the Easy Apply Button to Apply to Jobs on LinkedIn?

Should I click on the Easy Apply Button for Jobs on LinkedIn? It depends if you have a hyper-focused job search and if you have optimized your LinkedIn profile with keywords. What is a hyper-focused job search? A hyper-focused job search is where you are targeting a very specific role and not several varying roles.
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
