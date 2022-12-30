ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHP shares safety tips ahead of New Year’s Celebrations

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to ensure everyone in the buckeye state celebrates the new year safely.

This weekend OSHP expects the roads to be busy, and they say more troopers will be out in preparation.

>>Program to provide free Uber rides for Montgomery Co. residents this New Year’s

OSHP is reminding drivers who are out celebrating this weekend not to drink and drive. Drivers should have a plan in place before they go out and party.

“The biggest problem I’ve seen in my career is people... they go out and party and celebrate but they didn’t make good plans in the beginning and once you’re under the influence you tend not to make better decisions. So have a plan ahead of time. Make sure you have something set up or someplace that you’re staying before you ever leave. That should be your first thing,” cautions Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Colbert.

Sgt. Colbert says getting home safely should be everyone’s goal this weekend.

WHIO Dayton

