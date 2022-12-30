ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terri Miller
4d ago

Leave women’s issues to women. It’s nobody’s business but the individual. Not the Supreme Court, congress or any man has a right to tell us what to do with our bodies.

Joan McComber
4d ago

In my opinion, the real tragedy of abortion is all the people who are against it yet do nothing to ensure parents can afford to raise more children than they planned. Republicans do not support WIC, parenting classes for new parents, additional food and clothing allowances for young parents, and other services that can help ease new parents into the joys of parenthood. There are statistics showing that abortions decrease during Democratic administrations because they support many of the programs needed that offer that little extra help. So instead of simply railing against abortion, find ways to support young parents that will encourage them to choose life. It really can be that simple.

Scheherazade
4d ago

Put your energy to more productive use. In a few months there will be a lot of unwanted babies born to poor mothers. There’s women were aware they could not provide for the child so they wanted an abortion. Due to stupid politics, these women were denied abortion and are not forced to have a child. EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED THE ABORTION BAN NEEDS TO ADOPT AT LEAST ONE OF THESE BABIES. It is the right thing to do. You demanded these children be born, now please,step up to the plate and raise them. If you do not adopt them, what will become of them?

