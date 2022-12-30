ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita

As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023.   1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita

A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South

The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport

After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
BURBANK, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California

Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

Eva Arevalos-Morales retires after 39 years working for the City of Fullerton

The City of Fullerton would like to thank Eva Arevalos-Morales, who retired at the end of 2022, for 39 years of service. Her dedication to public service spans across multiple departments at the city, including six years in the Parks and Recreation Department, four years in Public Works, and twenty-nine years in the City Manager’s Office.
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

