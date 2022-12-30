Read full article on original website
Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita
As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023. 1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
At Boyle Heights shop, the taste of Guerrero is baked into every ‘Rosca’
For many Mexican households, el Día de los Reyes Magos is an annual tradition often celebrated while enjoying a colorful and sweet rosca alongside some cafecito or champurrado. The Jan. 6 holiday, also known as the Epiphany, commemorates the day three wise men, guided by a star to Bethlehem, first saw baby Jesus.
2urbangirls.com
Year-End Report 2022: 19 Renters Competed for an Apartment in Los Angeles, While Many Rushed South
The rental listing website and research blog RentCafe just released the 2022 Year-End Report, which looks at the most competitive rental markets this year. Although apartment construction is at a historic high, finding a rental in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Nationally, the average renter had to compete with 13 other apartment seekers to secure a rental, which didn’t have a stay listed longer than one month.
Sfvbj.com
Cleared for Takeoff: New Terminal Coming to Hollywood Burbank Airport
After experiencing some turbulence and a long delay, the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a major step closer to having a brand-new terminal, a project one official hailed as the most significant in the airport’s history. The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Commission, which governs the Hollywood Burbank Airport jointly owned by...
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
tourcounsel.com
Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California
Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
fullertonobserver.com
Eva Arevalos-Morales retires after 39 years working for the City of Fullerton
The City of Fullerton would like to thank Eva Arevalos-Morales, who retired at the end of 2022, for 39 years of service. Her dedication to public service spans across multiple departments at the city, including six years in the Parks and Recreation Department, four years in Public Works, and twenty-nine years in the City Manager’s Office.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
