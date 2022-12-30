ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Republicans take control of the House in this new session of Congress

Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D), whose New York seat was won by Rep.-elect George Santos (R) in November, said in an op-ed published on Tuesday that he was being “succeeded by a con man” amid rising controversy about Santos’s credentials. Suozzi, who currently represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District and will be leaving Congress after he…

Comments / 0

Community Policy