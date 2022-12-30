Read full article on original website
Six Fun Restaurants To Visit In Santa Clarita
As the new year begins you might find yourself wanting to try a new spot in Santa Clarita. Whether it be for the new year’s resolution of exploring new foods, keeping a diet or just expanding horizons, these restaurants in Santa Clarita can be your new favorite in 2023. 1) Salt Creek Polished destination with ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
City bus crashes into Santa Monica building
A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
FOUND: Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Update: An at-risk Valencia woman has been found safe, officials said. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. ...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
coloradoboulevard.net
New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers
So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
foxwilmington.com
Rare Snowy Owl Spotted in Los Angeles
A rare snowy owl was spotted in the southern California neighborhood of Cypress, just outside Los Angeles. “I am not a birder by trade, just a photographer. But I do know it’s a rare sight, and its pretty exciting to be here,” photographer Larry Hack told reporters. The...
tourcounsel.com
Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California
Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
Large Tree Falls in Beverly Hills Blocking Roadway, Damages Fence
Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA: A large tree fell across the roadway, into a front yard and damaged a fence at a residence on the 1200 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in the city of Beverly Hills late Saturday night, Dec. 31. Beverly Hills Police Department responded just after...
foxla.com
Carvel ice cream shop in Westwood looted
LOS ANGELES - Steve Winick started the New Year with a dreaded text. A friend sent him photos of his vandalized ice cream shop. Five out of seven windows were shattered, but Winick said the only thing that was taken was the cash register which had less than $200 in it.
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert is set to take effect in Santa Clarita Monday. On Monday, a cold weather alert is scheduled to take effect in parts of Los Angeles County including Santa Clarita. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be cooler than 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Lancaster will also be affected from tomorrow through Wednesday. “Children, ...
At Boyle Heights shop, the taste of Guerrero is baked into every ‘Rosca’
For many Mexican households, el Día de los Reyes Magos is an annual tradition often celebrated while enjoying a colorful and sweet rosca alongside some cafecito or champurrado. The Jan. 6 holiday, also known as the Epiphany, commemorates the day three wise men, guided by a star to Bethlehem, first saw baby Jesus.
Two Deputies Injured While Making Arrest At Santa Clarita Apartment Complex
Two deputies sustained minor injuries Saturday morning while making an arrest at a Santa Clarita apartment complex. At around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute at the 25300 block of The Old Road near Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Watch Commander Barkon with the Santa Clarita ...
Louisiana float wins Rose Parade award
Louisiana’s Feed Your Soul float presented by Louisiana Travel, or the Louisiana Celebration Riverboat, rolled in the 2023 Rose Parade®
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
Outside Fire Extends into Marketplace
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department doused flames in a commercial building early Friday morning which began as an outside fire and extended into the Sherman Way Marketplace. Firefighters were on scene of the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Dec. 30, in the 13600 block of...
