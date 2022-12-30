Read full article on original website
Related
TLC: Your Life Is Not a Holiday Movie, and That’s OK
The latest holiday movie just started and even if it’s the first time we’ve seen it, we all know what to expect: holiday magic will work its spell on everyone in the town, and just in time, everything will work out perfectly. In the holiday movie, the hero...
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
Ways to Tackle End of the Year Burnout
Even though the end of the year is supposed to bring holiday cheer, it can be anxiety-inducing for many. It’s typically the time employees may have their annual reviews and have to churn out projects before the holidays. Forbes contributor Caroline Castrillon, tells us how we can avoid end-of-the-year burnout.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
3 Words to Start Your New Year Right
Here in the hustle at the end of one year and the beginning of a new, it seems like everyone is talking about resolutions. The Oxford Dictionary defines resolution as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Success does depend on deciding to do a thing, but there is more to achievement than deciding and leaving the results to chance.
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Holiday Card-Making Party Brings Cheer to Local Seniors
A recent holiday card-making party organized by Sharell Wilson cheered up some senior citizens, built family bonds, strengthened the community and raised funds for a local nonprofit, writes Tamala Edwards for 6abc. The party is the inspiration of Wilson, a social worker, and her nonprofit Fruits of the Family Table.
DELCO Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES is hiring for several key dedicated staff positions. It specializes in matching qualified candidates for local careers working with children and adults in their community.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Copy of Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0