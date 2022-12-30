Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
Iannelli’s and friends, a generous Secret Santa
One of South Philadelphia’s historic bakeries is cooking for a cause this holiday season. Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave. is presenting one local family a check for $1,000, which was raised from cooking classes at the bakery. “Every holiday season I like to try...
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
One of the ice sculptures designed by Ice Sculpture PhillyPhoto byIce Sculpture Philly. The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in South Jersey
- If you are in the South Jersey area, there are many Japanese Restaurants you can visit. Such as the Sakura Japanese Steak House, the Fuji Restaurant, and the Sagami Japanese Restaurant. These are located in Oaklyn, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood, NJ. Sagami is...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Modern French Home in Bryn Mawr
A modern French-style home that sits on 2.14 beautiful acres and has six bedrooms, as well as four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Bryn Mawr. This Pierce Kennedy home was designed specifically to comfortably house a large family. The residence was placed on the lot to take advantage of the southern exposure, ensuring that the open interior is always filled with bright natural light.
glensidelocal.com
Glenside and Weldon Fire Companies oust building fire
The Glenside Fire Company assisted the Weldon Fire Company with a building fire at approximately 9:30am this morning. GFC’s Engine 1 laid 1,500 feet of five-inch supply line and assisted Engine 302’s crew with an attack line. Ladder 1 made the response and assisted with ventilating the smoke out of the roof openings.
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
In 2018: Some of the Region’s Best Pasta was Found Right Here in Delco at These Two Italian Restaurants
Those craving some exceptional pasta don’t have to travel far to indulge their appetite, as two Italian restaurants in Delaware County offer some of the best pasta in the Philadelphia area, writes Sinead Cummings for PhillyVoice. In honor of National Pasta Day on Oct. 17, PhillyVoice compiled a list...
