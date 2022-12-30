Read full article on original website
Related
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Five Industries That Offer High-Paying Remote Jobs
While remote work remains a contested issue within companies, there’s no doubt that it’s here to stay. In fact, there are many high-paying remote jobs out there, according to the jobs site Ladders Inc. The website conducted an analysis of high-paying remote jobs and was able to identify...
Six Careers That Pay More Than $100K
Deciding on your career can be daunting, especially when finances come into play. If you’re aiming for a high salary, here are some 100k salary careers, according to the website GoBankingRates.com. Public Relations Manager. Average Annual Salary: $119,860. A bachelor’s or a master’s can help you land this senior...
CNBC
This 28-year-old built a side hustle that brings in $30,000 a month: 'I only have to work 6 hours a week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month
Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. Read: 8 Best...
CNBC
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these...
CNBC
This 28-year-old ex-stock trader became a self-made millionaire this year—her best money lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
When I was 10, my mom used a $5 bill to teach me money lessons that would last a lifetime
Handing her a daily $5 bill to buy a day's worth of drinks and snacks at the town pool built her confidence and independence with money.
How to make extra money as a reseller in 2023, from 3 people who turned their Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace side hustles into valuable income
Meet three women who turned their reselling side hustles on Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace into substantial income. Here's how they got there.
Six Workplace Trends to Expect in 2023
2022 was a roller coaster of a year. A looming recession and inflation fueled anxieties about careers and personal finances. An ongoing pandemic contributed to a shift in workplace culture, that affected how companies operated. Here’s what workplace trends we can expect in 2023, according to the online education site Emeritus.org.
Founders pick the 7 best books on entrepreneurship that every business owner should read in 2023
For entrepreneurs, books can be a valuable resource for advice and guidance from some of the most successful founders.
Ways to Tackle End of the Year Burnout
Even though the end of the year is supposed to bring holiday cheer, it can be anxiety-inducing for many. It’s typically the time employees may have their annual reviews and have to churn out projects before the holidays. Forbes contributor Caroline Castrillon, tells us how we can avoid end-of-the-year burnout.
3 passive income ideas for 2023
During unpredictable economic times and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. Combine this with extra spending during the holiday season and it can quickly become imperative to find another income source. While working longer hours, taking advantage of overtime opportunities and getting a second job are reliable alternatives, many people don't have the time or ability to work much more than they already are.
Nantale Muwonge Named Entrepreneur of the Year By Black Women Marketers
Founder of Black Girl PR, Nantale Muwonge, has been selected as Black Women Marketers 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. The award designates an agency owner who is building and sustaining a successful agency, according to a press release. “Every day Black women contribute to marketing campaigns and strategies with our...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
Should I click on the “Easy Apply” Button to Apply to Jobs on LinkedIn?
Should I click on the Easy Apply Button for Jobs on LinkedIn? It depends if you have a hyper-focused job search and if you have optimized your LinkedIn profile with keywords. What is a hyper-focused job search? A hyper-focused job search is where you are targeting a very specific role and not several varying roles.
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A senior executive assistant at Uber and self-described introvert shares the LinkedIn strategy that launched her career in Big Tech
Katie Thomas says being bold on LinkedIn helped her break into a major tech company and find mentors she could lean on for advice and support.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0