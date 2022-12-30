ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
Five Industries That Offer High-Paying Remote Jobs

While remote work remains a contested issue within companies, there’s no doubt that it’s here to stay. In fact, there are many high-paying remote jobs out there, according to the jobs site Ladders Inc. The website conducted an analysis of high-paying remote jobs and was able to identify...
Six Careers That Pay More Than $100K

Deciding on your career can be daunting, especially when finances come into play. If you’re aiming for a high salary, here are some 100k salary careers, according to the website GoBankingRates.com. Public Relations Manager. Average Annual Salary: $119,860. A bachelor’s or a master’s can help you land this senior...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000 Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these...
Six Workplace Trends to Expect in 2023

2022 was a roller coaster of a year. A looming recession and inflation fueled anxieties about careers and personal finances. An ongoing pandemic contributed to a shift in workplace culture, that affected how companies operated. Here’s what workplace trends we can expect in 2023, according to the online education site Emeritus.org.
Ways to Tackle End of the Year Burnout

Even though the end of the year is supposed to bring holiday cheer, it can be anxiety-inducing for many. It’s typically the time employees may have their annual reviews and have to churn out projects before the holidays. Forbes contributor Caroline Castrillon, tells us how we can avoid end-of-the-year burnout.
CBS News

3 passive income ideas for 2023

During unpredictable economic times and the looming possibility of a recession in 2023, many Americans are looking for any edge they can get. Combine this with extra spending during the holiday season and it can quickly become imperative to find another income source. While working longer hours, taking advantage of overtime opportunities and getting a second job are reliable alternatives, many people don't have the time or ability to work much more than they already are.
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

